Mumbai court grants transit remand of 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani to MP police in bootlegging case

Representational Pic

A sessions court in Mumbai on Friday allowed Madhya Pradesh police's plea, seeking the transit remand of alleged bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a bootlegging case registered against him there.

Jaisinghani is currently in judicial custody following his arrest by the Mumbai police in a case related to demanding bribe and extortion from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The MP police submitted that his transit remand was required in connection with the case registered against him under sections of the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, additional sessions court is expected to pass an order on Jaisinghani's bail in the case filed by Amruta Fadnavis on Saturday. The alleged bookie's daughter, Aniksha Jaisinghani, who is also an accused in the case, is currently out on bail.

Based on a complaint filed by the deputy chief minister's wife, police had registered a case against the father-daughter duo.

They have been booked under IPC sections for conspiracy and extortion and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

