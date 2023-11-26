Mumbai crime: 22 years later, man held for double murder

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 November,2023 04:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

In 2001, Jaharbi Rehman, 47, and her spouse Abdul Rehman were killed at the Goodluck Hotel in Kandivali East.

The Crime branch apprehended the accused from Pune

The Crime Branch Unit 12 recently apprehended the main accused allegedly responsible for a double murder committed in Kurar 22 years ago. In 2001, Jaharbi Rehman, 47, and her spouse Abdul Rehman were killed at the Goodluck Hotel in Kandivali East.


According to the police, the accused, Yashwant Shinde, intended to marry Jaharbi’s daughter. However, Jaharbi and her husband arranged for their daughter to wed someone else. Shinde, in a fit of rage, attempted to set fire to Jaharbi and Abdul inside the hotel. The police had registered an FIR and had apprehended Mohaddin Shaikh, Nagnath Telange, and Vankyat Pachwand but Shinde, had been on the run ever since. 


An officer stated, “On November 23, the Crime Branch apprehended Shinde, 44, from Kondhwa in Pune.” The police made the arrest on the basis of a tip-off they received about Shinde’s presence in Kondhwa, where he concealed his identity and got married without informing anyone. The accused have been charged under sections 307 (murder), 436 (mischief by fire), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the case.


mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai police kandivli mumbai mumbai news Crime News

