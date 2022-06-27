Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old man abducted from Malad, thrashed over business rivalry

The accused, former boss of the victim, drove him to a farm house in Virar, assaulted him, threatened him and then dropped him near his home; all accused arrested

A 23-year-old man was abducted from Malad West, driven to a farm in Virar, and brutally assaulted by his former employer and his aides over business rivalry. Bangur Nagar police have arrested all the five accused. The victim, Anuj Kiraag, used to work at a studio belonging to Ranbeer Singh Rajput, 39, who owns around half a dozen studios across the city. Kiraag recently quit to start his own studio in Goregaon East.

Rajput got information that Kiraag had been poaching some of his clients and had also stolen a couple of videos from his studio, so he threatened Kiraag last week. However, as Kiraag did not budge, Rajput along with four other accused—Sagar Bhuvad, 28; Krishna Yadav, 26; Sonu Tiwari, 38; and Ashish Singh, 30—allegedly kidnapped him from outside a hotel in Malad West and took him to Rajput’s farm house in Virar. They brutally assaulted him and then threatened him with dire consequences if he approached the police, said an officer.

Meanwhile, Kiraag’s partner, who was aware of last week’s incident, could not contact him and went to the police to file a missing complaint. Kiraag returned in the wee hours of Saturday and went to the police station and narrated his ordeal. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

“On Saturday, Rajput and other accused left Kiraag near his house in Goregaon West and fled. We registered a case against the five accused under sections 365, 368, 342, 324, 141, 147, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC and arrested all of them. They were produced before the court and have been remanded in police custody till June 27,” said another police officer.

