Mumbai Crime: 43-year-old rapes three children, arrested

Embroidery worker lures three sisters to his residence with the promise of food, apprehended from his home by JJ Marg police

The eldest of the three siblings immediately told their mother of the incident. Representation pic

An embroidery worker has been arrested by the JJ Marg police for allegedly raping three minor children staying in his neighbourhood. The mother of the victims approached the police after her seven-year-old daughter narrated the ordeal to her. South region’s Additional Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant assured a swift probe and demand for maximum punishment in a fast-track court.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 26, between 9 pm and 10 pm, when the 43-year-old embroidery worker living in the jurisdiction of JJ Marg police took the three girls, aged four, five and seven years, to his house on the pretext of giving them food and then sexually assaulted them. As per the FIR registered by the police, the accused touched the children inappropriately and kissed them on their lips.

The children’s mother further said in her statement that the accused unclothed two of the children, inserted his fingers in their private parts, and lay down with them. The eldest child told her mother about the incident right after they got home. The mother immediately took them to the JJ Marg police station, where an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty), 354(a) (sexual harassment), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The JJ Marg police deployed one team and apprehended the accused from his residence at 3 pm on February 27. “The offence is serious in nature. We have arrested the accused. He has admitted the crime; and further investigation to collect evidence is underway,” an officer said.

“This is a serious offense, and we will complete our investigation in seven days to file a charge sheet against the accused. The case will be fast-tracked, and we will seek maximum punishment,” Sawant told mid-day.

26

Day in Feb the incident occurred