Officials have found that she has been staying in Mumbai for the last six years, but it is unclear how long she has been involved in the prostitution racket

Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime: Bhojpuri actress gets arrested for allegedly running prostitution racket x 00:00

A Bhojpuri actress, identified as Suman Yadav (24), has been arrested by the SS Branch of the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Mumbai.

Officials have found that she has been staying in Mumbai for the last six years, but it is unclear how long she has been involved in the prostitution racket.

“Based on specific information, a raid was conducted, and the accused has been apprehended,” said Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Crime.

Also Read: 4 held for cheating 58-year-old woman of more than Rs 4L in part-time job scam

According to the SS Branch, officials carried out raids by sending a dummy customer who made a payment to the actress. The accused actress charged 50-80K for one girl and sent three girls to the Royal Palm Hotel located inside Aarey Colony. "During the raids, we have also rescued three girls who were forced into prostitution," an officer said.

The actress, Suman Yadav, also known as Suman Kumari Tetu Gopi, has worked in various films in the Bhojpuri industry, including Laila Majnu, Jomestic Box, web series, Baap Numbari, and Beta 10 Numbari Bhojpuri film. She has also worked as a lead role in various albums in Hindi and Punjabi.