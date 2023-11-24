Mumbai Crime Branch arrests three for selling their children to buy drugs

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three people, including a couple accused of selling their children to arrange money for buying drugs, the police said

Mumbai Police on Friday said that its crime branch was successful in nabbing three people, including a couple allegedly involved in selling their child to arrange money for drugs, the police said.

According to the police, the investigators were also able to rescue a one-month-old baby girl from Andheri area in Mumbai on Friday, as per the ANI.

A search for the second two-year-old son is going on.

The arrested accused include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shakeel Makrani. Usha Rathod, an alleged agent who took a commission from the sale, was detained by the Crime Branch, according to the ANI.

"A couple addicted to drugs sold their own two children to raise money in Andheri. As soon as the couple's family learned about the incident, the story came to light. Police have registered a case against the accused couple and two others. The accused couple sold the boy for Rs sixty thousand and the one-month-old girl for Rs fourteen thousand," Daya Nayak, Mumbai Crime Branch said in a statement, as per the ANI.

Mumbai Police registered a case against Shabbir Khan, his wife Sania, Usha Rathore and Shakeel Makrani. Shabbir and Sania were alleged drug addicts.

"They could not live without drugs, and at the same time the accused woman, Rathod, came into contact with them. The couple sold their son to a person for Rs 60,000. The identity of the person to whom the children were sold is yet to be ascertained. Also, the couple recently had a daughter. They sold the girl to the accused, Shakeel Makrani, last month for Rs 14,000," the Crime Branch added, according to the ANI.

When Rubina Khan, the sister of accused Shabbir, came to know about the incident, she was shocked. She got angry at her brother and immediately reported the incident at D.N. Nagar police station. She filed a complaint against the brother and sister-in-law at the police station.

Based on Rubina Khan's complaint, the D.N. Nagar Police in western suburbs of Mumbai registered a case and handed over the investigation to the crime branch, as per the ANI.

