Mumbai Crime branch books man for selling fake clothes of popular clothing brand

Updated on: 12 April,2023 08:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com





Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Mumbai Crime branch has “busted a gang” in Goregoan East that was involved in printing and selling T-shirt’s of popular clothing brand “Levis”.


The officials of unit XII of the Mumbai Crime branch also seized more than 300 T-shirts of the ‘Levis brand’ and a couple of printing machines worth more than rupees 16.16 lakh.



Police sources said that a 35-year-old accused has been arrested and booked under sections 420, 51, and 63 of the Copyright Trademark Act.


They said that acting on a complaint, a team led by police inspector Dilip Tejankar, WPI Nilofar Shaikh and other officials raided Smita Enterprises in Santosh Nagar in Goregaon West.

“We have seized more than 300 T-shirts,” an officer of the Crime Branch’s Unit XII said. The accused has been handed over to Dindoshi police station for further investigation.

