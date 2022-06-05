Mumbai crime branch seizes pistols, live cartridges from Goregaon; one held

Searches were based on a tip-off and the accused was arrested from Kranti Chawl in the Bhagatsingnagar area where the illegal arms were recovered

Representational Image

Mumbai Crime Branch recovered 3 country-made pistols and 9 live cartridges from the Goregaon area, informed the officials on Sunday.

"One person has been arrested in the matter. Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 11 team raided Bhagat Singhnagar area of Goregaon and recovered 9 live cartridges along with three country-made pistols from a room," said police.

