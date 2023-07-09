Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Four held for stealing iron bridge in Malad

Updated on: 09 July,2023 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Four persons have been held for allegedly stealing iron bridge in the Malad, the police said

Representative image/iStock

Four persons have been held for allegedly stealing iron bridge in the Malad, the police said.


According to Mumbai Police, the cost of the entire stolen iron structure weighing 6000 kg is around Rs 2 lakh.


On June 26, they received a complaint from the Adani company that a bridge built over a drain to carry large electric wires had been stolen.


"Acting on the complaint, we police scanned the footage of nearby CCTV and arrested four people," Pramod Tawde, Senior Police Officer Bangur Nagar PS said.

The police official informed that the stolen bridge was an old bridge as a new bridge had been built there.

"One of the accused is an employee of the firm that was given the contract to build the bridge," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

 

malad mumbai mumbai crime news maharashtra

