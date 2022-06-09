Mumbai crime branch busts diesel theft gang; arrests two, seizes diesel worth Rs 98 lakh

Two people, part of a gang that operated near petroleum companies in Wadala and Sewri, were arrested

At least 360 litres of diesel were seized from one accused. File pic

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch busted a diesel theft racket on Tuesday, and seized 44,000 litres of diesel and two tankers. Two people, part of a gang that operated near petroleum companies in Wadala and Sewri, were arrested. Officials suspect the involvement of some supervisors of a leading petroleum company in the racket.

The two accused arrested by CIU were handed over to Unit 5 of the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. They were identified as Shyam Avdesh Kumar Singh alias Bablu, 27, and Ashutosh Srivastava, 22. According to CIU officials they received information about the diesel theft in Wadala East near Hindustan Petroleum. “Based on the information we reached the location and found two tankers containing 44,000 litres of diesel. The drivers of the tankers did not have papers of transportation,” an officer said.

“During the raid, the driver of one of the tankers and few more people present on the spot escaped. One of them is the mastermind of the racket. At least 360 litres of diesel were also seized from one accused who kept it in containers after stealing it from the tanker,” the officer added.

