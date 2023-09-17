Mumbai Crime: Man dies after being knocked down by garbage truck in Dadar

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 September,2023 09:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Shivaji Park police have registered a case against a garbage truck driver accused of allegedly running down a 40-year-old man in Dadar

Representative image/iStock

The Shivaji Park police have registered a case against a garbage truck driver accused of allegedly running down a 40-year-old man in Dadar.


"The garbage truck was near Dadar railway station and was heading towards Mahim. When the driver was reversing the truck, a 40-year-old man came from behind and met with an accident," said a police officer from the Shivaji Park police station.


According to the Shivaji Park police, they received a phone call from the control room. The local police rushed to the Dadar railway station where the incident took place.


According to the FIR, the truck driver was heading toward Mahim. The driver stopped the truck near Dadar Railway station and he collected the garbage. However, it is alleged that the truck driver did not see behind while taking a reverse turn and crushed a person under the vehicle.

The 40-year-old victim Anil Chokre was rushed to a civic-run Sion Hospital. However, after receiving the initial treatment the doctors declared him dead.

"The truck driver has been identified as Surendar Saroj (30) and is a resident of Govandi. We are probing this matter," said a police officer.

