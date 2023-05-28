Based on the complaint given by the constable, the police registered a case against the accused

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime: Man held for ‘defaming’ woman constable, BMC employee x 00:00

The Pant Nagar cops have arrested a 59-year-old computer engineer for allegedly posting a defamatory tweet against a woman constable and a BMC employee, tagging the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Twitter.

Based on the complaint given by the constable, the police registered a case against the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have given him a notice to present himself before the police station on Friday to join the investigation into the case.

According to police, the incident took place on May 24, Wednesday. A distress call was received by the Pant Nagar police station requesting assistance from the Nirbhaya Squad of the police station.

When the squad reached the spot in Ramabai Nagar, they found Ramchandra Ambradkar, who was having a dispute with his female neighbour. Ambradkar was insisting on an FIR against his neighbour but the constable told them they can file a non-cognizable offence but had to come to the police station.

Unhappy with the response, Ambradkar tweeted a derogatory remark tagging the Mumbai Police Commissioner, about the women constable and a woman working in a BMC.

After finding out about the tweet, the lady constable then gave a written complaint to the Pant Nagar police station where a case was registered against Ambradkar under section 500 (defamation), 509 (word insulting the modesty of a woman) and a section of the Information Technology Act.

An officer said that on going through his Twitter account, they found that he had been critical of the Mumbai Police on Twitter.

On Friday, a notice was served to him to join the investigation. On Saturday he was arrested and produced before the Bhoiwada Holiday court. He was sent into judicial custody by the court.