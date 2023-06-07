Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife's paramour, buries body in Thane forest

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2023 04:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A man allegedly killed his wife's 38-year-old paramour identified as Prajapati and then buried the body in a forest in the Thane district. The incident took place on June 1

Representative image/iStock

A man allegedly killed his wife's 38-year-old paramour identified as Prajapati and then buried the body in a forest in the Thane district. The incident took place on June 1.


According to the police official, the body was recovered on Tuesday and the accused was arrested.


The deceased, identified as Dinesh Prajapati, allegedly had an extra-marital affair with the wife of accused Suresh Kumar Kumavat.


The paramour as well as the couple resided in Borivali's Rajendra Nagar.

"Kumavat had warned Prajapati against the affair, but the latter did not take the warning seriously," , an official from Samta Nagar police station said.

On June 1, Kumavat called Prajapati to a spot in their locality and had a fight with him.

During the heated argument, Kumavat allegedly attacked Prajapati.

The accused hit on Prajapati's head with a hammer multiple times following which he died.

"Later, the accused stuffed the body in a gunny bag and took it on his to Ghodbunder Road in Thane where he buried it in a forest," the police official said.

When Prajapati did not return home, his family lodged a missing person's complaint.

While examining CCTV footage of the area, the Borivali police came across clips in which the victim was seen coming out of his house and the accused was seen carrying something in a gunny bag on his scooter.

"The police subsequently called Kumavat for questioning during which he told the police that he killed Prajapati," the official said.

"The accused also told the police about the spot where he buried the body. Based on the information, the police recovered the body on Tuesday," the police official said.

The accused was arrested and booked under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said, adding that further investigation was on into the incident.

(with inputs from PTI)

