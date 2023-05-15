Mumbai Crime: Man who assaulted, robbed woman on train held

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 May,2023 05:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Mangalsutra he snatched from victim’s neck recovered by Thane GRP officers

The Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested the man who allegedly assaulted, molested and robbed a 32-year-old woman in the Mangalore Express train ladies’ compartment on Friday (May 12). mid-day had reported the incident in its May 13 edition.


According to police sources, Arvind Gujiya, 29, was apprehended on Friday evening from the Chinchpada area in Airoli. “Gujiya has a past criminal record involving similar offences and his modus operandi led us to him,” police inspector Pandhari Kande of Thane GRP said. According to Kande, they checked records of habitual criminals who had a similar modus operandi and zeroed in on Gujiya, who had been arrested by the Thane GRP in a similar case in 2018. The officials also confirmed his identity through CCTV footage.



The Thane GRP then formed teams to nab Gujiya and he was detained from the Chinchpada. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and the mangalsutra he snatched from the woman’s neck has been recovered from his possession. 

According to the GRP, Gujiya deals in old clothes and was living with his wife, four children and mother-in-law in Airoli.

