Mumbai Crime: Four found dead in Kandivli

According to police sources, the gruesome incident occurred on June 29 in Dalvi hospital building in Kandivli

Mumbai Police reached the spot after receiving information from local people. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Four people were found dead inside Dalvi hospital building, in Mumbai's Kandivali area, on June 29. Three of the dead are family members, the police officials added.

The accused driver has been identified as Shivdayal Darulal Sen (40). The deceased have been identified as Kiran Ashish Dalvi (42), Muskan Dalvi (24) and Bhumi Ashish Dalvi (17).

Cops at the spot carrying out investigation. Pic/Nimesh Dave

According to the police, they reached the spot when they received information from the locals.

When the police reached the venue, the driver had locked himself in the room but he hanged himself when the cops asked him to surrender. The police found the suicide note written by Sen but they are not disclosing any information as of now. On the other hand, besides Bhumi's body, the cops found vermilion and a set of three lemons.

The police is probing the matter and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.