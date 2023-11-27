Mumbai customs make significant arrest, 7.857 kg of narcotics seized in illicit import operation

The Air Cargo Import Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs, Zone III has arrested one person involved in the import of 7.857 kg of a narcotic substance valued at 1.96 crore

According to a report, the concealed narcotics were discovered during a routine examination of a goods consignment arriving from Thailand.

Upon closer inspection, news wire ANI reported, officers identified that half of the boxes in the shipment had a false bottom, revealing the hidden narcotics.

Further investigation revealed that the specified delivery location for the consignment did not exist. Subsequently, summons was issued to various individuals connected to the import process, and their statements were recorded.

On November 25, a statement was obtained under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act from a key figure involved in filing the Bill of Entry on behalf of the importer.

He admitted to submitting the entry without proper authorization and know-your-customer (KYC) verification, paying customs duties and associated charges from his company's account. Additionally, he acknowledged failing to verify the legitimacy of the importer.

Given these findings, the individual was arrested on the same day under Section 42 of the NDPS Act 1985, facing charges under Section 8(c), 23(b), and 35 of the NDPS Act 1985.

Presented before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on the 26th of November 2023, he was remanded to judicial custody until the 1st of December 2023.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working diligently to apprehend other individuals involved in the illicit importation process.

Meanwhile, on November 18, the Customs Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch had apprehended an individual for evading customs duty of Rs 2 crore by committing financial fraud.

According to customs officials, a tip-off had alerted them about the alleged financial fraud by Charanjit Transport Company to evade customs duty. As used and old cranes attract customs duty, which is comparatively less than the recently manufactured ones, the transport company had misrepresented the year of manufacturing of the cranes it imported.

Doing so made it eligible to import under the head of ‘old and used cranes’ and thus pay less or no customs duty.

Investigation by the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (Import) revealed the year of manufacture of the imported cranes as recent. “Charanjit Transport company had filed 63 bill entries during the period October 2018 to October 2023 for the clearance of 65 units of old and used cranes. The units were imported from China,” stated the remand application filed by customs department.

Customs officials have arrested Jaspal Singh Dhodi, 48, 0n November 17, as he holds the power of attorney of the Charanjit Transport Company. (With inputs from agencies)