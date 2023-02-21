Mumbai: Gang which duped people by offering credit cards busted, five held

The racket came to light when a victim approached the west region cyber police station here on January 31, said an official

Cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested five persons and busted a gang which gathered confidential information by offering credit cards with lucrative incentives and used it to make unauthorized purchases.

The racket came to light when a victim approached the west region cyber police station here on January 31, said an official.

The complainant, who had recently bought a high-end car, received a call with an offer of an international credit card, he said.

He was asked to provide certain details. But soon thereafter, he found that purchases of Rs 9.8 lakh were made using his credit card details in various cities.

During the probe, cyber police found that there were 32 such complaints of cheating registered in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The fraudsters called people who had bought expensive cars such as BMW or Mercedes. They operated from Chennai, Delhi, Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the official said.

Raids were conducted in these places and five persons were arrested, he said.

Police also recovered Rs 3.88 lakh in cash and 112 Singapore dollars from the accused.

A man who provided SIM cards to the fraudsters was also nabbed.

The main accused, who is on the run, has at least 16 such offences registered against him in Chennai and cheated people of Rs 1.2 crore, the official added.

