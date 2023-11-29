Mumbai crime news: Two more arrested in payment gateway fraud case

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district arrested two more persons in connection with the case of breaching the system of a payment gateway service provider and detection of suspicious transactions worth Rs 16,180 crore

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district arrested two more persons in connection with the case of breaching the system of a payment gateway service provider and detection of suspicious transactions worth Rs 16,180 crore. The total number of people arrested in the case so far is 11.

Police in a statement said that a 30-year-old Chartered Accountant from Vashi in Navi Mumbai and a 35-year-old businessman from Kandivali in neighbouring Mumbai were arrested on Tuesday night after their involvement in the crime was established during investigation.

Earlier nine persons were arrested after their involvement in the crime came to light. The accused allegedly set up several partnership firms on bogus documents to launder the amount, the police said.

According to the police, the fraud was taking place for a long time, but it came to light after a complaint was lodged with the Srinagar police station here about the hacking of payment gateway system of the company in April 2023 and Rs 25 crore being siphoned off.

During the probe, the cyber cell team came across suspicious transactions of more than Rs 16,180 crore.

The Naupada police in the city on October 6 registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Police in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai registered a case against three directors of an export company and another person for allegedly cheating a sugar trader in Dubai of Rs 93.6 lakh.

Quoting an official, news wire PTI reported that the accused took an order of supplying sugar to the trader. They allegedly took from him Rs 1.14 crore towards 15 per cent advance of the total amount for the order since January 2022, the report said.

They supplied 75 tonnes of sugar worth Rs 21,38,194 but failed to supply the remaining agreed quantity, thus cheating the trader of Rs 93,60,450, the Navi Mumbai police official said.

The trader's brother lodged a police complaint after the accused defaulted on the sugar supply.

The accused had forged documents of a Kolhapur-based sugar factory and submitted them to the victim to obtain the supply order, the police said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Sanpada police on Tuesday registered a case against the four accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468, 471 (forgery) and 34 (common intention), the official said. (With inputs from PTI)