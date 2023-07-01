Mumbai Crime: Police arrest two in theft cases

The Mumbai Police have arrested two men in connection with different theft cases

The cops succeeded in recovering stolen valuables worth more than Rs 12 lakh from their possession.

On Friday, the RCF police arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly entered a house and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.51 lakh.

"During the probe, the police recovered valuables worth Rs 6.88 lakh, which he had stolen from houses in the past," he said.

"We have recovered 39 valuables, foreign currency, 16 mobile phones and other items from the accused. He is a repeat offender," assistant police inspector (API) of RCF police station Kiran Mandare said.

In another case, the Amboli police arrested a 27-year-old woman, who allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 4.13 lakh from a house.

"The accused woman, who was employed as a house help, had committed the theft between April and June. She was nabbed based on technical evidence and the stolen jewellery was recovered from her," the police officer said.

The two accused have been arrested under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(with inputs from PTI)