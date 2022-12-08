Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Police officer files complaint against man for harassing his wife and other women over phone

Updated on: 08 December,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The Charkop police have registered a case against an unknown person who allegedly abused and harassed a police officer, his wife, and other women over the phone for months

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Charkop police have registered a case against an unknown person who allegedly abused and harassed a police officer, his wife, and other women over the phone for months.


In the initial days, even after ignoring the call and blocking the number, when the process of calling did not stop, then the police personnel made a written complaint in this regard to the Charkop police, taking action on which the Charkop registered a case.



"He was calling and messaging my wife's phone numbers by possessing as an income tax officer. Initially, when she spoke to me about the incident, I told her to share his number with me. I called him and informed him about my profession. He still continued to harass her by calling and messaging. I personally investigated it and came to know that the accused hails from the Nanded district, he is handicapped with one hand and he is a teacher by profession," said the police officer who registered the case.


After informing the officials in Nanded about his activities, they called him to the police station and sent him back after giving a warning.

"After the warning, he stopped calling and messaging for a few days, but later on he again started harassing me by calling from another phone number. Meanwhile, I got calls from a couple of other women who told me that he was harassing them in the same," said the police officer adding, that after this he filed a complaint against him.

"We have registered the case under various sections of IPC and began the investigation. During the investigation we came to know that accused is well-educated and jobless and due to this, it seems he is mentally disturbed," the officer added.

