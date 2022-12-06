We will win the legal battle: Karnataka CM on border dispute with Maharashtra

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka pertains to when the State Reorganization Act, of 1956 was implemented and the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday asserted that Karnataka will win the legal battle with Maharashtra over the border issue between the two states.

"Karnataka's stand had nothing to do with elections, it is a long dragged issue by Maharashtra. These tensions are created because of Maharashtra. There is prosperity among the people of both states, this (Border issue) is in Supreme Court and I am sure that we will win the legal battle" CM Bommai said, while addressing the mediapersons, a day after appealing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to fight the border dispute issue legally.

Further reacting to former CM Uddhav Thackeray's remarks questioning if it is their (Karnataka's) strategy to transfer villages before the elections in Karnataka, CM Bommai said: "We are committed to safeguarding our borders and people. Not only that we are also committed to safeguarding the Kannadigas in Maharastra, Kerala and Telangana."

Stepping up its attack on the government, Thackeray had said addressing a press conference on Monday, "Karnataka has been asking for our areas, villages and even Jath, Solapur will they ask our Pandarpur Vithoba too? This raises one question-is there any govt in Maharashtra? Like before the Gujarat elections, some businesses were shifted there, so before the Karnataka elections will our villages be given to Karnataka?.."

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka pertains to when the State Reorganization Act, of 1956 was implemented and the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer Kannada-speaking 260 villages predominantly, but it was turned down by Karnataka. Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, as it is still pending.

Notably, Bommai had made the aforesaid remarks when he came to pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedakar on his death anniversary with Cabinet minister Govind Karajol. (ANI)