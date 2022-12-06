×
Karnataka CM refutes Thackeray's charges, says no link between border dispute and polls

Updated on: 06 December,2022 12:47 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
On former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's allegation that the dispute was being created by Karnataka with the Assembly polls in mind, CM Bommai says, 'The dispute between the states has existed for many years. The problem has been created by Maharashtra, not by us'

Karnataka CM refutes Thackeray's charges, says no link between border dispute and polls

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday denied any connection between the Karnataka-Maharashtra dispute and the upcoming Assembly elections.


On former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's allegation that the dispute was being created by Karnataka with the Assembly polls in mind, CM Bommai said, "The dispute between the states has existed for many years. The problem has been created by Maharashtra, not by us."



Since there is dispute from their side, there is reaction from both sides. People are living harmoniously and no attempt should be made to disturb it, he stated.


The case is with the Supreme Court. "Our case is in accordance with the constitution and in accordance with the law. We have confidence that we will win the court battle," he said.

CM Bommai reiterated that there is no perspective of elections in the issue and there is a question of stoking a controversy. "We are committed to protecting our borders. We are also committed to protecting the rights of Kannada people residing in Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala and other states," he said.

