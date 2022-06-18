Mumbai Crime: Sex racket busted, 33 women rescued, 23 held

A total of 23 persons, including agents, staff and customers, were caught in the raid

Representative Image

Mumbai Crime Branch busted a sex racket at VP Road in South Mumbai and rescued 33 women on June 17.

The agency acting on a tip off, Unit VII of the Crime Branch raided a two-storey building on Nawalkar Road in Girgaon area and rescued 33 women who had been forced into prostitution, the official said.

A total of 23 persons, including agents, staff and customers, were caught in the raid, he added. A case has been registered at VP Road police station under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and IPC provisions, he further added.

