Mumbai Crime: Two held for raping a 14-year-old girl in moving taxi

Representative image/iStock

Two people who kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old girl in a moving taxi, were held by Mumbai Police. According to the police, they have registered a case against the duo.

The teenager had a fight with her family members and decided to go to Malvani in Malad to meet her relative. According to the police, seeing her alone, a taxi driver asked to drop her off to Malvani, after which the victim teen started going with him towards Malvani.

Later, the accused taxi driver took a taxi to Dadar where he made another accused Salman Shaikh sit with him and started moving ahead.

Meanwhile, after getting information about the girl's disappearance, the family members of the victim girl contacted the Malabar Hill Police Station and informed them about the kidnapping.: A case was registered as she was underage," stated the police.

Police started a technical investigation and found that the girl had gone to a relative's place in the Malad area.

"A team was sent there to bring back the girl and we started investigating as soon as we got the news of her missing. However, the situation became serious when the girl revealed what had happened to her while on her way to Malad," police said.

A police officer added that there were two men inside the taxi, one of whom was the driver and the other was the person who raped the girl in the back seat.

"Different teams were formed to investigate the taxi through various methods including CCTV footage," the police official added.

As per the police, the incident allegedly took place between Dadar and Malad. The two accused have been identified as Shriprakash Pandey, who is a taxi driver, and Salman Shaikh. Both the accused are aged between 25 and 27 years.

Based on victim's statement, the police registered case under section 376 of IPC and related POCSO sections.

(with inputs from ANI)