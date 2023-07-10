Mumbai Crime: Woman molested while travelling in autorickshaw in Malad, 1 held

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2023 08:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Mumbai Police arrested a pedestrian for allegedly molesting a woman in the running auto in Malad

Representative image/iStock

Mumbai Police arrested a pedestrian for allegedly molesting a woman in the running auto in Malad.


The police have arrested a 40-year-old pedestrian who allegedly molested a woman who was heading toward Malad station in an autorickshaw on Friday morning.


According to police sources, the incident occurred near Jain Mandir outside the Malad station.


The complainant woman is a Malad resident working on a private farm in Andheri. She was heading towards the station in an autorickshaw.

"The speed of the autorickshaw was slow during which the accused who was walking from the opposite side suddenly touched the chest of the complainant and escaped," said an officer.

The woman reported the incident on Saturday.

"A team was farmed they scanned CCTV footage and finally trace the accused," said senior inspector Ravindra Adhane of Malad police station.

During the interrogation it has been revealed the accused worked as a salesman in a Malad-based shop, residing in the Charkop area with his mother as his wife lives in his native village.

"He has been arrested and was produced before the court the court remanded him 3-day police custody," he added.

 

malad mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai police maharashtra Crime News

