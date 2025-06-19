Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize diamonds foreign currency worth Rs 107 crore hidden in body cavity of passenger at airport

Updated on: 19 June,2025 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Upon checking the passenger's baggage and conducting a personal search, officials found Saudi Riyals and diamonds, Mumbai Customs said.

Mumbai Customs on Thursday said that it has seized diamonds worth Rs 1.07 crore which were hidden in body cavity of a passenger at Mumbai airport.

According to the customs department, an Indian passenger travelling from Mumbai to Dubai was caught by Mumbai Customs Zone-III officials with foreign currency and diamonds worth more than Rs 1.7 crore.


It said that acting on specific intelligence, Mumbai Customs officials intercepted an Indian national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) who was about to board an Indigo flight to Dubai on June 17, 2025.


"Upon checking the passenger’s baggage and conducting a personal search, officials found 50,000 Saudi Riyals, equivalent to approximately Rs 11.15 lakh, concealed in a black sling bag. They also discovered lab-grown diamonds weighing 406.90 carats, valued at Rs 47.22 lakh, and natural diamonds weighing 245.30 carats, valued at Rs 1.23 crore, hidden in three pouches inside the passenger’s body cavity," officials said.

The total seizure included diamonds weighing 652.20 carats and foreign currency, with a combined value of Rs 1,70,94,900, they said.

Mumbai Customs further said that the entire amount has been seized and further investigation is currently underway.

