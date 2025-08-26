According to the Mumbai Customs department, the officials seized 24 karat gold dust in wax form from a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

The seized gold, weighing 1.07 kilograms and valued at Rs 1.02 crore, was found concealed inside the passenger's body cavity.

The Mumbai Customs on Tuesday said that it has seized gold worth Rs. 1.02 crore from a passenger at the city airport and the suspect in the case has been arrested.

According to the customs department, the officials seized 24 karat gold dust in wax form from a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The gold, weighing 1.07 kilograms and valued at Rs 1.02 crore, was found concealed inside the passenger’s body cavity, the Mumbai Customs said.

The seizure of gold took place during routine checks on August 25, 2025. Customs officers found four pieces of gold dust in wax, with a total net weight of 1,075 grams.

"The passenger was immediately arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," said officials.