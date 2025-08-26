Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Gold worth Rs 102 crore seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

Gold worth Rs 1.02 crore seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

Updated on: 26 August,2025 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to the Mumbai Customs department, the officials seized 24 karat gold dust in wax form from a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

Gold worth Rs 1.02 crore seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

The seized gold, weighing 1.07 kilograms and valued at Rs 1.02 crore, was found concealed inside the passenger’s body cavity. Pic/Special Arrangement by Samiullah Khan

Listen to this article
Gold worth Rs 1.02 crore seized from passenger at Mumbai airport
x
00:00

The Mumbai Customs on Tuesday said that it has seized gold worth Rs. 1.02 crore from a passenger at the city airport and the suspect in the case has been arrested. 

The Mumbai Customs on Tuesday said that it has seized gold worth Rs. 1.02 crore from a passenger at the city airport and the suspect in the case has been arrested. 

According to the customs department, the officials seized 24 karat gold dust in wax form from a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.



The gold, weighing 1.07 kilograms and valued at Rs 1.02 crore, was found concealed inside the passenger’s body cavity, the Mumbai Customs said.


The seizure of gold took place during routine checks on August 25, 2025. Customs officers found four pieces of gold dust in wax, with a total net weight of 1,075 grams.

"The passenger was immediately arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," said officials.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai customs mumbai airport mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK