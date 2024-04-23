Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize gold worth Rs 4.44 crore in 3 days, 4 held

Updated on: 23 April,2024 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai Customs officials said gold & diamonds were concealed using a variety of tactics, including concealing smuggled items in noodle packages.

Gold bars recovered by Mumbai Customs/ X

In three days, Mumbai Customs authorities confiscated gold worth more than Rs 4.44 crore, leading to the arrest of four individuals. The seizures, which took place between April 19 and April 21, 2024, totalled approximately 6.815 kilograms of gold and diamonds valued at Rs 2.02 crore across 13 cases.


According to officials, the gold and diamonds were concealed using a variety of tactics, including concealing the smuggled items in noodle packages. The seizures were part of an ongoing campaign to curb smuggling at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reported ANI. 


Reportedly, the officials of Mumbai Customs, in their statement on X (formerly Twitter), said, "During 19-21 April 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 6.815 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 4.44 cr & Diamonds valued at Rs. 2.02 cr total amounting to Rs. 6.46 cr across 13 cases. Diamonds were found concealed in noodle packets. Four pax were arrested."


In a second operation, Mumbai Customs detected and seized 2.314 kilogrammes of coloured pills suspected of being MDMA, with an estimated worth of Rs. 4.62 crore, reported ANI. 

The pills were concealed in fabric organisers, which resulted in the arrest of both an Indian and a foreign individual, the report added. 

"The officers of APSC Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized 2.314 Kgs of coloured pills appearing to be MDMA valued at ₹ 4.62 Crores, concealed in 02 cloth organizers. A controlled delivery operation led to the arrest of an Indian and a Foreign National," Customs officials stated. 

According to the report, earlier in April, Mumbai Customs recovered around 10.02 kilograms of gold worth Rs 6.03 crore across 12 cases. The gold was disguised in a variety of ways, including ingestion, hiding in body cavities, and concealment in bags and underwear. Three people were arrested in connection with the seizures.

