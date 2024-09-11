400 cartons of cigarettes were concealed inside a cavity made of gypsum boards

Officials found the cigarettes concealed in gypsum boards during a routine check

Listen to this article Mumbai Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 11 crore x 00:00

Customs officials have intercepted and seized a large consignment of foreign made cigarettes at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Nhava Sheva. The smuggling attempt was busted by the special intelligence and investigation branch (SIIB) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-foot container, falsely declared as gypsum plaster board, was found by officials to be carrying 57.02 lakh sticks of imported cigarettes, with an estimated market value of Rs 11.40 crore. The shipment, which originated from Dubai, was destined for ICD Sanathnagar, Hyderabad. During a routine check and scanning on September 8, officials uncovered the contraband cleverly concealed within 18 pallets inside the container. About 400 cartons of cigarettes were hidden in cavities within the gypsum plaster boards, so smugglers could avoid detection.

“This operation highlights the heightened vigilance of customs officials, as the concealed contraband could only be discovered through a meticulous inspection,” sources said. “By using construction materials like gypsum plaster boards, the smugglers aimed to exploit the high volume and weight of legitimate shipments to evade scrutiny,” the source said. Customs authorities also carried out searches across various locations in Navi Mumbai as part of their crackdown on smuggling activities. Further investigations into the case are underway.