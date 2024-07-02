Breaking News
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws

Updated on: 03 July,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Four pickpockets will be the first city criminals to face the BNS music

Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws

The accused in police custody

Key Highlights

  1. Kasturba Marg police have registered their first FIR under the new laws
  2. The city’s first police station to arrest an accused under these provisions
  3. They have apprehended a gang involved in stealing mobile phones from buses

The Kasturba Marg police have registered their first FIR under the new laws and have become the city’s first police station to arrest an accused under these provisions. They have apprehended a gang involved in stealing mobile phones from buses. According to police sources, complainant Rohit Ramakant Girkar reported that while travelling from Kandivli East to Borivli Station East in a BEST bus, his OnePlus mobile phone was stolen at around 6 pm on Monday. He provided descriptions of suspicious individuals to the police.

