Mumbai: Dindoshi police recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from rats

Dindoshi police officials scan CCTV footage and find a rat dragging the bag containing gold jewellery and bread that was thrown in the garbage

Sundari along with the police team that recovered her belongings. Pic/Dindoshi Police

A 45-year-old woman, heavily in debt was left in tears after Mumbai Police recovered her jewellery and handed it over to her on Wednesday. The jewellery was recovered after the Dindoshi police got hold of a single clue- a moving plastic bag seen in the CCTV footage at a garbage dumping site in the area, later leading the police to a nearby gutter where the bag was seen choked in a rat hole.

According to the police, On June 13, the complainant, Sundari Planibel, resident of Aarey Colony who works as a domestic help in Goregaon's Gokuldham Colony had brought along her 10 tola gold jewellery worth Rs. 5 lakhs to mortgage it in a bank. After finishing her work, while she was leaving for the bank, her employer gave her 'Kadak Pav' (bread) to eat which she had kept in the same bag that contained her jewellery. While walking towards the bank, she saw a woman and a child, thinking the child would be hungry, she gave the bag of bread to the child and left. Upon reaching the bank she realised she had given the child the jewellery too.

Describing the incident police said, Sundari immediately rushed to the same spot where she had met the child and the woman but could not find them anywhere and then reached the police station. She explained how she was in debt and her jewellery was her last hope to get rid of the loans she had taken from people who had been contacting her frequently.

