Mumbai: Doctor booked for taking away blind couple’s child

A Child Welfare Committee official said the doctor offered to waive hospital bill and sponsor the education of the couple’s two children in exchange for their newborn

The baby at the Ganpati Nursing Home, Ambivli, Kalyan. Pics/Navneet Barhate

The Khadakpada police in Kalyan have booked a doctor from a nursing home in Ambivli, Kalyan, for his alleged involvement in illegal adoption and sale of a child. The police said the woman who is visually challenged had two kids and got pregnant for the third time. As the pregnancy was unplanned the couple decided to go for an abortion. But as the woman was in the stage of pregnancy where abortion could not be done, the doctor suggested that the woman give birth and hand over the child to him. In return, he said the hospital would waive delivery charges as well as fund the education of their other two children.

The baby’s parents

Police said the couple reside in Mohane, Kalyan West, and they have a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. The man begs on Mumbai trains and does some odd jobs. The woman told police when she realised she was pregnant, it was already five months. “The couple went to Ganpati Nursing Home in Mohane and requested an abortion. The doctor, Anurag Dhoni, suggested they give him the child after birth. The doctor said he would give the baby to one of his relatives. The couple relented as they felt that at least this child would give their other two children a better life,” said a police officer.

The police said, when the woman gave birth to a boy on August 24, the doctor allegedly took away the newborn. “Later, when the couple reminded the doctor about the promise to fund the education of their two children, Dr Dhoni denied making such a promise. Besides, Dr Dhoni demanded payment of the hospital bill, too. The doctor kept the newborn in his custody for about eight to ten days and also gave some pills to stop the mother from lactating. But after the follow-up of a social worker, the doctor had to return the baby to the parents,” said a police officer.

In this case, the Khadakpada police have registered a case against Dr Anurag Dhoni on the information of Shubhangi Jagtap, 36, an officer of the Child Welfare Committee. Amarnath Waghmode, senior police inspector of Khadakpada police station said, “We are trying to find if the child was about to be sold or become part of some other racket,” he said.