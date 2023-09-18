Trivial dispute takes a gruesome turn as Vasai dormitory erupts in bloodshed; suspect captured at bus depot

Police at the crime scene collecting evidence. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mumbai: Dormitory clash ends in deadly stabbing drama x 00:00

A heated argument between two neighbouring occupants in a Vasai dormitory, sparked by a trivial matter, escalated into a violent confrontation on Sunday afternoon. During the altercation, one of the individuals stabbed the other with a kitchen knife, puncturing his heart.

In a desperate attempt, the victim tried to extract the knife lodged in his chest, but all he managed to pull out was a plastic handle. The commotion drew the attention of a dormitory worker, who rushed to the scene and removed the knife but it was already too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

This attack unfolded near a bathroom, and the entire floor of the dormitory was soaked in blood.

Raju Narendra Shah, the accused, is a driver and hails from Gujarat

The victim has been identified as V Radha Krishnan, originally from Telangana, who had checked into the dormitory just five days before the incident. Police reports indicate that Krishnan, 58, was a modest singer who performed at various restaurants and bars in different locations.

The killer, identified as Raju Narendra Shah, 55, works as a driver and hails from Gujarat.

An investigating officer provided insight into the events leading to the tragedy, said, “Both of them were residents in the same dormitory, occupying different bunk beds. The assailant had left his slippers and bag near the victim’s bunk bed, which infuriated the victim. He asked him to place his belongings by his own bedding.”

“The initial argument flared up on Saturday but appeared to have settled down,” the officer added.

However, tensions resurfaced on Sunday afternoon when the victim confronted the assailant, accusing him, “Tu bhikhari jaisa rehta hai... sabse paise mangte rehta hai” (You’re a beggar, always asking for money). This provocation triggered a violent response from Shah, who attacked Krishnan.

A dormitory employee removed the steel knife from Krishnan’s chest and rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, Krishnan succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, a team from Manikpur police station gathered evidence from the crime scene.

Despite Shah’s attempts to flee, police nabbed him at a bus depot in Vasai. Senior Inspector Sampat Patil stated, “We have registered a murder case and arrested Shah. Our ongoing investigations are in progress.”

58

Age of the victim