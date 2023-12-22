Mumbai: DRI nabs man arriving from Bangkok with smuggled reptiles

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently uncovered yet another wildlife smuggling attempt at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to the statement, the DRI officers at the Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted a person arriving from Bangkok on December 20, 2023, based on intelligence received. Authorities discovered 09 ball pythons (python regius) and 02 corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) concealed within packets of biscuits and cakes while inspecting the passenger's check-in luggage. These reptiles were seized under the Customs Act of 1962.

The identification of the seized animals was confirmed by officials from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Western Region, Navi Mumbai.

"Based on the intelligence received, the officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit, intercepted a person who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok on 20.12.2023. Upon examination of the check-in luggage of the said passenger, 09 ball pythons (python regius) and 02 corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) were found concealed inside biscuits/cake packets. The same were seized under the Customs Act 1962. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Western Region (WR), Navi Mumbai officials after inspection confirmed the identification of the seized animals," the statement read.

Because these species are non-native and were imported in violation of CITES and import policies, the Regional Deputy Director of the WCCB, WR issued a detention and deportation order. The order directs that these reptiles be returned to Bangkok for better survival. The seized reptiles were then turned over to SpiceJet Airlines. The transporter of these exotic species has been arrested, the officials further told in the media statement.

Further investigation and searches are under progress, the officials added in their statement and further said, "The operation is a manifestation of DRI’s ability to develop intelligence and dismantle the burgeoning syndicates involved in the smuggling of exotic flora and fauna in violation of the law of the land."

