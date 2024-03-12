Mumbai: Elderly woman found dead at her Napean Sea Road residence, FIR registered

A body of an elderly woman was found in Tahnee Heights building on Napean Sea Road on Tuesday afternoon

A body of an elderly woman was found in Tahnee Heights residential building, located at Napean Sea Road in south Mumbai. The Malabar Hill police have registered an FIR under IPC section 302 in the case. The deceased is identified as Jyoti Shah (63).

The incident took place on Tuesday when Mukesh Shah, a diamond jeweler, found his wife, Joyti dead at their residence in the afternoon.

According to the police, the accused might have throttled the victim. The couple had hired a house help two days ago and he is allegedly missing after the crime took place, the police will raise a man - hunt to find the house help.

The police suspect that the accused murdered the woman with an intention to rob. The police are yet to determine how many ornaments are robbed.

The Malabar Hill police are investigating the case.