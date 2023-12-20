Mumbai: EOW questions Aaditya Thackeray's friend in remdesivir supply 'scam'

The EOW of Mumbai Police questioned Aaditya Thackeray's friend Punyashali Parekh in connection with an alleged remdesevir supply 'scam'

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday reportedly questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's friend Punyashali Parekh in connection with an alleged scam in the supply of remdesevir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic to the BMC, reported the PTI.

Punyashali Parekh appeared before EOW officials in the afternoon, and was allowed to leave around 6.30 pm, five hours later, after his statement was recorded, said an official, as per the PTI.

The agency has registered an offence in connection with the purchase of remdesivir injections at alleged inflated rates by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the First Information Report, remdesivir vials which were available for Rs 650 were purchased for Rs 1568 apiece. The BMC procured some 65,000 vials at this rate, amounting to a scam of Rs 5.96 crore, the official said.

The EOW had earlier questioned Suraj Chavan, an aide of Aaditya Thackeray, in connection with an alleged scam in the supply of khichdi to stranded migrants during the pandemic, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Last month, the EOW had issued summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Amol Kirtikar and Yuva Sena functionary Suraj Chavan in connection with the alleged 'Khichdi scam', the police had earlier said, according to the PTI.

The two leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) were called for questioning in connection with the alleged scam in 'khichdi' distribution during the Covid-19 pandemic, an official had earlier said.

Suraj Chavan, who is said to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was earlier questioned by the EOW in July this year, he said.

In September, Amol Kirtikar had appeared before the EOW officials to record his statement.

According to the EOW, Amol Kirtikar allegedly received Rs 52 lakh, while Suraj Chavan got Rs 37 lakh from a firm that was given a contract to distribute khichdi to migrant labourers during the pandemic.

It was suspected that the money was given to Amol Kirtikar and Suraj Chavan for helping the firm get the civic contract, the official said.

Amol Kirtikar is the son of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar.

