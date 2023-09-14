Mumbai: Fashion designer accuses businessman friend of allegedly raping her

In her complaint, the woman said she was on a visit to Mumbai for the first time and stayed at the residence of her businessman friend at Khar, an official said

A 28-year-old Delhi-based fashion designer has accused her businessman friend of raping her during her stay at his house in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the victim lodged a complaint in this connection at Khar police station in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, he said, according to the PTI.

In her complaint, the woman said she was on a visit to Mumbai for the first time and stayed at the residence of her businessman friend at Khar, a western suburb, in order to explore the city, he said, as per the PTI.

During a stay at his house, the accused allegedly raped, sexually harassed and assaulted her, the official said, according to the PTI.

Based on the complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the accused on Thursday, he added.

The accused is on the run and police have launched an operation to trace him, the police official said, adding that a probe was on in the case.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 43-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his live-in partner and after she filed a rape complaint against him.

The incident took place between August 9 and 12 and the body of the 28-year-old victim is yet to be found, PTI reported.

The accused, a resident of Vasai area in Palghar, was arrested on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vasai, Padmaja Bade told PTI.

The victim's family filed a missing person's complaint with the Naigaon police on August 14, an official from Naigaon police station said, adding they suspect the accused disposed of the body in neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat.

A preliminary probe revealed the accused was angry as the victim had filed a rape complaint based on which a criminal case was registered against him, Bade said.

The woman had refused to withdraw the complaint, hence the man allegedly kill her, the official said.

The Naigaon police registered an FIR against the accused on Monday under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence) following a complaint by the victim's sister, she said.

(with PTI inputs)