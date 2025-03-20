Breaking News
Mumbai: Four arrested, including two minors, for robbery in Ghatkopar

Updated on: 20 March,2025 08:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The incident occurred on March 19, when a beat marshal on patrol heard a man shouting for help near Jagruti Nagar Metro Station

Vikas Lodhi (L) and Siddharth Bishe (R)

The Ghatkopar police have arrested four individuals, including two minors, for allegedly robbing a man of his mobile phone and cash. The suspects were apprehended after a dramatic two-kilometre chase.


The incident occurred on March 19, when a beat marshal on patrol heard a man shouting for help near Jagruti Nagar Metro Station. "We heard a man screaming, and upon reaching the spot, we found that a handkerchief had been stuffed in his mouth, and he was being assaulted by four men. We intervened immediately and rescued him," said a police officer.


The victim, identified as 38-year-old Uday Gende, reported to the police that he had been robbed of his phone and cash by the group.


Following the complaint, the police launched a manhunt for the accused. "Our beat marshals acted swiftly and pursued one of the suspects for over two kilometres. The suspect, a 16-year-old, was caught, and based on his inputs, we were able to apprehend the remaining three," the officer added.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vikas Lodhi (19) and Siddharth Bishe (24), along with two minors aged 16 and 17. The juveniles have been sent to the Dongri Children’s Home, while the other two are in police custody.

The accused have been booked under Section 309 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

