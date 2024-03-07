Breaking News
BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case Chhota Rajan acquitted
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case, Chhota Rajan acquitted

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday convicted and sentenced gangster Ejaz Lakdawala to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with the murder of a businessman, Chhota Rajan was acquitted in the case

Mumbai: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case, Chhota Rajan acquitted

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case, Chhota Rajan acquitted
x
00:00

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday reportedly convicted and sentenced gangster Ejaz Lakdawala to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with the murder of a businessman about 28 years ago, reported the PTI.


Jailed gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan, a co-accused in the case, was acquitted by the court for want of evidence, as per the PTI.


Special Judge AM Patil held Ejaz Lakdawala, a former associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, guilty under the Indian Penal Code for murder as well as the Arms Act, according to the PTI.


On October 7, 1996, as per the first information report (FIR), two unknown persons fired at businessman Sayyad Farid Makbul Hussain inside his shop on Mohammad Ali Road and fled the spot. Hussain was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mumbai police, which initially investigated the murder, filed a chargesheet against Ejaz Lakdawala, while Chhota Rajan was shown as a wanted accused in the case. 

The case was later probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In his statement to the police before his death, Hussain had said that the shooter had taken the name 'Nana' (Chhota Rajan), the news agency reported.

The court relied on the testimonies of three eyewitnesses and informant Sayyed Sohel Maqbul Hussain, brother of the deceased, as per a PTI report.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had argued that the statements of witnesses and the complainant were enough to connect the accused with the crime.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a man convicted along with gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the 2007 Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar murder case was held from Navi Mumbai by the Mumbai Crime Branch after he jumped parole in January, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Narendra Lalmani Giri (39) was held on Wednesday by Unit III of the Mumbai Crime Branch from Ghansoli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official said, according to the PTI.

Narendra Giri, Arun Gawli and 10 others were sentenced to life imprisonment for Kamlakar Jamsandekar's murder. Jamsandekar was shot dead at his Asalpha residence in March 2008. The police had also invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Will Mumbai Coastal Road decongest traffic in city?
mumbai crime news mumbai police chhota rajan mumbai maharashtra India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK