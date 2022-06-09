Mumbai: GRP takes action after ragpicker assaults 20-year-old student in moving local train

Within hours of mid-day’s report, GRP commissioner orders his men to record survivor’s supplementary statement and take appropriate action

Accused Pappu Gupta is a resident of Goregaon

Within hours of the publication of mid-day’s report on the assault aboard a running local train, GRP commissioner on Wednesday ordered his officers to take prompt and appropriate action on the college student’s allegation of sexual abuse.

A 35-year-old ragpicker, a Goregaon resident, entered a women’s coach on Monday evening and assaulted a 20-year-old student, who sustained bite injuries to her lip and nose. While she insisted that it was a sexual assault, the Churchgate Government Railway Police (GPR) on Tuesday said the arrested accused’s intention was to only rob her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj Patil, on GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid’s order, acted swiftly and the Churchgate GRP outpost called the survivor on Wednesday morning. DCP Patil said, “As the offence is already registered and the accused is arrested, our team has been instructed to apply Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR.”

