Horror on a Monday local: 'It was a brutal sexual assault,' insists survivor

Updated on: 08 June,2022 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

College student, 20, subjected to vicious ‘sexual assault’ by ragpicker inside an almost empty women’s compartment at 5.45 pm; other commuters chase, catch him

Pappu Gupta, the attacker


A 35-year-old ragpicker brutally assaulted a 20-year-old woman in the ladies’ coach of a local train while trying to snatch her purse. The survivor told mid-day the man tried to push her off the running train, and bit her lip and nose. Bleeding and in pain, she fought back and raised an alarm. In the meantime, a woman pulled the chain and as the train stopped, he jumped off. The men in the next compartment got off and nabbed him after a chase, and handed him over to the Churchgate GRP.

The 20-year-old student from south Mumbai boards the local at Prabhadevi station, at 5.30 pm on Monday, for Churchgate. She is travelling in the women’s compartment along with three co-passengers. As she is sitting by a window, a man boards the local at Charni Road station and sits opposite her 




Pappu Gupta, a resident of Goregaon, gets up and sits beside her. Spooked, the survivor gets up to go stand by the door when he grabs her bag, and says ‘baitho, baitho… kaha jaa rahi ho?’ 


mumbai police central railway indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

