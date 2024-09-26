The call was received on the Haji Ali Dargah Trust’s office phone number at around 5 pm on Wednesday evening and the caller informed that a bomb had been planted at Haji Ali Dargah, an official said

Haji Ali Dargah. File Pic

Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai gets bomb threat call, police launch investigations

Mumbai Police has launched investigations after the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai received a bomb threat call, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the call was received on the Haji Ali Dargah Trust’s office phone number at around 5 pm on Wednesday evening and the caller informed that a bomb had been planted at Haji Ali Dargah. He demanded the immediate evacuation of the premises.

"The accused identified himself as one Pawan on the call, using abusive language and making controversial statements about the dargah," said an official.

Based on the complaint lodged by the administrative officer of Haji Ali Dargah, a case has been filed against the caller at Tardeo Police Station under sections 351(2), 352, 353(2), and 353(3) of the IPC 2023, the police said.

The Tardeo Police in Mumbai are conducting further investigations into the matter.