Updated on: 27 February,2025 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Accused had fled to Goa, changed her SIM card on returning to Mumbai in bid to evade police; the matter had come to light on February 13, when the victim approached the police to register an FIR against her house help

The complainant trusted the accused and gave her access to her debit card, the police said. Representation Pic/iStock

The Malabar Hill police have apprehended a domestic worker for allegedly stealing R1.16 lakh from a senior citizen last month. The matter had come to light on February 13, when Rekhya Khalid Ansari, 79, approached the police to register an FIR against her house help, Alen Kanjur, as she had noticed that R1.16 lakh was missing from her bank account.


According to the police, Ansari lives with her disabled son near Kemps Corner, south Mumbai. “Her younger son lives abroad and sends money to her. When Ansari checked her bank account, she noticed that someone had withdrawn money between January 25 and 30,” a senior official told mid-day.


The senior citizen had in her employ four domestic workers who carry out daily chores. However, when one went to her village, she hired Kanjur, a 30-year-old Santacruz resident,  a month ago. “As the complainant isn’t knowledgeable about the digital banking system, Ansari often sought Kanjur’s assistance. She trusted the accused and gave her access to her debit card,” the officer said.


“After Ansari realised that an unknown person had withdrawn money from her account, Kanjur decided to escape before the septuagenarian could ask her employees about the missing amount. She told Ansari that she had a stomach ache and was off to visit the doctor before taking to her heels,” the officer said.

Kanjur allegedly switched off her phone and travelled to Goa on January 30. A few days later, she returned to the city and changed her SIM card to prevent arrest.  “However, the police managed to trace her steps and she was arrested on February 25,” the police officer said.

The police are looking into whether Kanjur has a criminal background. She has been booked by the Malabar Hill police station under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with “theft by employees, clerks, or servants who misuse their position of trust”. The accused was produced in the Esplanade court on Wednesday, which remanded her in police custody for three days.

