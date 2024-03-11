Breaking News
Mumbai: Housebreaking theft gang busted 6 including 4 Bangladeshis held
Mumbai: Housebreaking theft gang busted; 6, including 4 Bangladeshis, held

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

An interstate gang indulging in housebreaking thefts was busted by the Mumbai Police and six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in the matter

Representational Pic/File

An interstate gang indulging in housebreaking thefts was busted by the Mumbai Police and six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in connection with the matter, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Monday, reported the PTI.


The gang members, led by Shakir alias Guddu Haider Sheikh, were nabbed from Partur in Jalna district, he said, as per the PTI.


"Guddu would carry out reconnaissance of houses and has cases against his name in West Bengal, Gujarat and Telangana besides Maharashtra. We have solved 56 housebreaking theft cases. The Bangladeshi nationals in the gang used to escape to the neighbouring nation via West Bengal after committing crimes," he said, according to the PTI.


A car, sharp weapons and items used to break into houses have been recovered, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have arrested a 34-year-old tanker driver for allegedly pilfering petrol from the vehicle in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a parking area in Vashi on Sunday morning and spotted the accused stealing petrol from the fuel tanker and filling it in cans and other containers, a police spokesperson said.

The petrol tanker was to head to Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district and the accused was committing the theft to sell the fuel in the market, the official said.

The police seized the tanker, cans filled with the fuel which were loaded in two tempos and a motorbike, collectively valued at Rs 10.60 lakh, he said.

The driver, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested while search was on for two other persons involved in the offence.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Essential Commodities Act and the Motor Spirit & High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, the police added.

In an another incident, Unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at a house in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday, police said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured, they said, adding the motive behind the firing was not yet known.

The incident took place at around 1 am in Chikanghar locality.

The house occupants woke up to the loud sound of firing and found pellets falling in a room after piercing through the roof, an official from MFC police station in Kalyan division said.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons and a probe was on into it, he said. 

(with PTI inputs)

