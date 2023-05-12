The CBI on Friday began conducting searches at Wankhede's premises

Sameer Wankhede. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: IRS officer Sameer Wankhede booked by CBI in corruption case x 00:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of corruption against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede and others. The CBI on Friday also conducted searches at his premises. Wankhede previously served as the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai and was involved in the investigations of high-profile drug case involving Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Official sources said the searches are being conducted at 29 locations including in Delhi, Mumbai, Ranchi and Kanpur.

Sources added, the case was registered based in Vigilence report of NCB. The case of corruption is related to the Aryan Khan case where serious misconducts were found by NCB vigilance.

Also Read: CBI registers case against two NIA officials on extortion charges

The Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal director Sameer Wankhede was transferred from Mumbai to Chennai in May last year.

The development had come just days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had given a clean chit to Aryan.

The Central Government had directed the competent authority to take appropriate action against Wankhede for his alleged shoddy investigation into the cruise drug bust case.

In 2021, a team led by Wankhede had arrested 20 persons in the bust, including Aryan. The NCB, which filed a chargesheet at the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on May 27, dropped charges on six of the accused.

Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drug case on a Mumbai cruise. Munmun Dhamecha and Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant were also arrested, a day after the raid.

Aryan was granted bail by the court after remaining in custody for 26 days. Aryan Khan and several others were arrested and accused of alleged consumption and conspiracy among other charges.

Aryan Khan was placed under arrest for "involvement in consumption, sale and purchase" of contraband. Helmed by Sameer Wankhede, the NCB Mumbai team raided a cruise ship off the city coast after receiving a tip-off.