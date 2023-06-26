Mumbai: Kandivali police arrest three persons for kidnapping insurance agent, extorting money

The Kandivali police has apprehended three individuals who allegedly kidnapped an insurance agent and extorted money from him following a money dispute. The arrested suspects have been identified as Achhelal Yadav (52), Manohar Devghare (36), and Manish Pancharas. They have been produced in court.

The Kandivali police has apprehended three individuals who allegedly kidnapped an insurance agent and extorted money from him following a money dispute. The arrested suspects have been identified as Achhelal Yadav (52), Manohar Devghare (36), and Manish Pancharas. They have been produced in court.

According to police sources, the complainant, who works as an insurance agent, had a prior acquaintance with Yadav. Several years ago, after becoming acquainted, the complainant asked Yadav to invest in an insurance policy. However, a dispute arose between them regarding the money involved.

Four days ago, while the complainant was in the Malad area, Yadav contacted him and asked to meet. Yadav, accompanied by his two associates, forced the complainant into an auto-rickshaw and took him to Kurar village in Malad East. There, they compelled him to transfer Rs 2.75 lakh. Additionally, they took him to an ATM in Goregaon and withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his account. They also made him sign some documents before allowing him to leave. The complainant subsequently reported the incident to the Kandivali police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and formed a team led by Assistant Commissioner Shailendra Dhiwar and Senior Inspector Sandeep Vishwas Rao. The team, which included API Sohan Kadam, Hemant Geete, PSI Inspector Indrajit Bhise, and others, initiated the investigation. During the course of their inquiry, the police received information that Yadav was hiding in Karjat.

The police team swiftly went to Karjat, with one member of the team posing as a milk seller. Upon reaching Yadav's location, they discovered him and his two associates sleeping in the house. The police conducted a raid, apprehended the trio, and brought them to the police station. The suspects were subsequently arrested and presented before the court, where they were remanded to police custody.

The investigation into the case is ongoing under the supervision of the authorities.