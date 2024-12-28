Breaking News
Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Kandivli police file case against Shinde Sena worker. On Tuesday, three engineers, identified as Abhypartap Singh, Vishwanath Chaurasiya, and Vinit Singh, were summoned to Lalu’s office in Irani Wadi. It is alleged that Lalu and his associates demanded more money for the ongoing road construction and threatened to forcibly stop the work

Representation pic

Listen to this article
The Kandivli police have registered a case of extortion against Shiv Sena’s (Eknath Shinde group) “Vibhag Parmukh” Lalsingh Rajpurohit, alias Lalu, and six of his associates for allegedly assaulting and extorting money from engineers involved in road construction work under the jurisdictions of R/ Ward municipal corporation Kandivli.


According to police sources, a private company had been awarded a road construction contract. Engineers from the company were working on-site near Irani Wadi, where Lalu’s office is located. In February, Lalu had allegedly demanded and received R5 lakh to allow the construction work to proceed. Subsequently, Lalu and his associates began allegedly demanding additional money from the engineers, reportedly abusing and threatening them with warnings to halt the construction work if their demands were not met.


On Tuesday, three engineers, identified as Abhypartap Singh, Vishwanath Chaurasiya, and Vinit Singh, were summoned to Lalu’s office in Irani Wadi. It is alleged that Lalu and his associates demanded more money for the ongoing road construction and threatened to forcibly stop the work if their demands were not fulfilled.


When the engineers refused to comply, they were reportedly abused and assaulted with bamboo sticks by Lalu and his associates outside his office. The matter was reported to the Kandivli police station, and a case under various sections of BNS was registered against Lalu. The Kandivli police so far have arrested two identified as Pintu Jaiswal alias Rahul, 31, and Nilesh Jaiswal, 39.  A manhunt is on for the others. 

