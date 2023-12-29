Mumbai: Kenyan woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 14.90 crore

Based on Intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Kenyan nationality, who came via from Nairobi to Mumbai on December 28, was apprehended by DRI officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI)

Pic/DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Kenyan woman for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at Rs 14.90 crore.

Based on Intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Kenyan nationality, who came via from Nairobi to Mumbai on December 28, was apprehended by DRI officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI).

Examination of her luggage resulted in the recovery of 1,490 grams of white powdery substance purported to be cocaine with an illicit market value of Rs 14.90 crore, said the DRI.

According to DRI, the drugs were ingeniously concealed in two black-coloured polythene packets containing a white powdery substance, inside a hair conditioner bottle and a body wash bottle.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985 and remanded to judicial custody, said the DRI.

The DRI said that further investigation is in progress to unearth the further links of the drugs supply chain.