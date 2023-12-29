Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve
Mumbai: Ghatkopar upgrade Phase 1 completed
Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium
Mumbai: Aarey-BKC Metro to have 260 round trips every day
Mumbai: City to stay warm till first week of January
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Kenyan woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 1490 crore

Mumbai: Kenyan woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 14.90 crore

Updated on: 29 December,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Based on  Intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Kenyan nationality, who came via from Nairobi to Mumbai on December 28, was apprehended by DRI officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI)

Mumbai: Kenyan woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 14.90 crore

Pic/DRI

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Kenyan woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 14.90 crore
x
00:00

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Kenyan woman for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at Rs 14.90 crore.


Based on  Intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Kenyan nationality, who came via from Nairobi to Mumbai on December 28, was apprehended by DRI officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI).


Examination of her luggage resulted in the recovery of 1,490 grams of white powdery substance purported to be cocaine with an illicit market value of Rs 14.90 crore, said the DRI.


According to DRI, the drugs were ingeniously concealed in two black-coloured polythene packets containing a white powdery substance, inside a hair conditioner bottle and a body wash bottle.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985 and remanded to judicial custody, said the DRI.

The DRI said that further investigation is in progress to unearth the further links of the drugs supply chain.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence mumbai news mumbai airport news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK