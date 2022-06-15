Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Kolkata woman in search of a job allegedly gangraped in Kurla 4 held

Mumbai: Kolkata woman in search of a job allegedly gangraped in Kurla; 4 held

Updated on: 15 June,2022 12:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The victim had come to Mumbai along with her relative in search of a job in March this year

Mumbai: Kolkata woman in search of a job allegedly gangraped in Kurla; 4 held

Representation Pic


The Kurla Police have arrested four people for allegedly gangraping a 19-year-old woman who had reached Kolkata in search of a job. A case has been filed in the Nehru Nagar Police Station which is now probing the matter further, the police said.

A Mumbai Police official while confirming the matter to ANI said on Tuesday, "The victim, a married woman had come to Mumbai in search of a job and was gang-raped in Kurla area. The Nehru Nagar police has registered a case and arrested four accused in the matter."





Show full article

mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai police kurla sexual crime

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK