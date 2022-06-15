Mumbai: Kolkata woman in search of a job allegedly gangraped in Kurla; 4 held

The victim had come to Mumbai along with her relative in search of a job in March this year

Representation Pic

The Kurla Police have arrested four people for allegedly gangraping a 19-year-old woman who had reached Kolkata in search of a job. A case has been filed in the Nehru Nagar Police Station which is now probing the matter further, the police said.

A Mumbai Police official while confirming the matter to ANI said on Tuesday, "The victim, a married woman had come to Mumbai in search of a job and was gang-raped in Kurla area. The Nehru Nagar police has registered a case and arrested four accused in the matter."

Maharashtra| 4 people arrested in connection with gang rape of a 19y/o woman in Kurla, Mumbai. As per info, the survivor, a Kolkata resident, came to Mumbai with her relative in March in search of jobs; her relative allegedly left her with accused in exchange for money: Nehru Nagar PS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Show full article