Fake police tricked woman into stripping during a video call which she believed was part of a police investigation into money laundering

The caller claimed to be from a Government Telecom Authority. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Lawyer blackmailed with nude pics x 00:00

Fraudsters posed as police officials investigating a money laundering case and tricked a female lawyer to strip during a video call, claiming it was part of an inspection of the body for hidden weapons, injuries, or bullet marks. After extorting Rs 50,000 from the lawyer, she approached the police who registered an FIR.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer, a resident of Sakinaka, was at a Mall in Powai on September 11 when she received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from a Government Telecom Authority and accused her of being involved in money laundering through a mobile SIM card registered in her name. They threatened to block her number and stated that an FIR had been filed against her at the Andheri police station. The caller added that they wouldn’t block her phone if she clarified the situation.

The scammers then connected another person to the call, claiming to be a police officer from Andheri police station. This individual introduced himself as the head of the Cyber Cell of police and alleged that her bank account was used for money laundering. When the lawyer denied having such an account, the scammers warned her of an immediate arrest unless she cooperated with their investigation.

Private physical inspection

The fraudsters instructed the woman to go to a secluded location for a ‘confidential inquiry.’ Following their instructions, she rented a room in a Powai-based hotel. During the video call, the scammers claimed that Naresh Goyal, founder of JET Airways, was the prime suspect in a money laundering case, and his female accomplices often carried hidden weapons or had injuries and bullet marks on their bodies. They stated that a female officer would inspect the marks through the video call and forced the lawyer to strip for the so-called inspection.

A police officer said, “The accused took the screenshot of the videos while the woman was nude. They later sent these images on WhatsApp and started blackmailing her. The woman paid Rs 50,000 to the blackmailer through online transfer.”

Demands continued

Even as the woman confided in her husband about the ordeal, she continued receiving Whatsapp calls and messages from the blackmailers, demanding more money. When she refused, they sent her the photos taken during the video call, threatening further action. Ultimately, she approached Powai police and registered a case.

A case has been filed under sections 319(2), 318(4), 3(5) of the BNS Act, and sections 67, 66(E), 66(D), and 66(C) of the Information Technology Act against two unidentified persons. A police officer said, “We have started the investigation and are in the process of tracing the accused persons.”